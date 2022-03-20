LeT module busted in Pulwama, six arrested

PTI

Srinagar, March 19

Six alleged militant associates were arrested after a module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted in Pulwama district of J&K on Friday.

Preliminary police probe revealed they were involved in providing logistics, shelter, managing and transferring terror finance and motivating youth to act as hybrid terrorists, a police spokesman said.

They have been identified as Rouf Ahmad Lone, alias Amjid, a resident of Lelhar Kakapora, Aqib Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Alochibagh Pampore, Javaid Ahmad Dar, a resident of Larve Kakapora, Arshid Ahmad Mir, a resident of Parigam Pulwama, Rameez Raja, a resident of Parigam, Pulwama, and Sajad Ahmad Dar of Larve Kakapora.

The investigating team also learnt that they were working for LeT commander Reyaz Ahmad Dar. —