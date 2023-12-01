LeT module busted, two terror aides held

Srinagar, November 30
Security forces on Thursday busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) module in Kupwara district and arrested two terror associates, officials said.
“The police, along with teams of the Army and the CRPF, busted a terror module of LeT/TRF and recovered arms from Tutigund forest on the disclosure of terror associates Pervaiz Ahmad Dar and Showkat Ahmad Shergujri,” they said.
The officials said a case had been registered in this regard at the Handwara police station. Officials said more arrests and recoveries were expected in the case. — PTI
Weapons seized
According to the police, arms have been seized from Tutigund forest on the disclosure of Pervaiz Ahmad Dar and Showkat Ahmad Shergujri.
