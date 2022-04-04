LeT modules busted in Bandipora; five arrested

Srinagar, April 3

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) modules were busted and five militant associates were arrested in Bandipora district, the police said on Sunday.

Based on specific information, police personnel along with security men arrested four terrorist associates in the north Kashmir district. They have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Ashtangoo, Irfan Ahmad Jan, a resident of Qazipora, Sajad Ahmad Mir and Shariq Ahmad Mir, both of Arin, Bandipora.

Two Chinese grenades and incriminating material were recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said. Preliminary investigation revealed that they were involved in providing mobile SIM cards and logistic support to active terrorists in the district.

In another incident, a terrorist associate was arrested at a checkpoint in Rakh Hajin of Bandipora. He has been identified as Irfan Aziz Bhat, a resident of Hajin, the spokesman said. A grenade was seized from him. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused was in contact with Pakistan-based terrorist Umer Lala and was directed to carry out terror attacks in Hajin, the spokesman said.

Bhat was also in contact of the killed terrorist Saleem Parray of Hajin, he said. A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is under way. — PTI

Grenades seized