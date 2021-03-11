Let sarpanches visit families on Eid: Omar

PTI

Srinagar, April 30

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today said the government should allow the sarpanches and panches, who are lodged in secure accommodations, to meet their families on Eid-ul-Fitr.

“These are the kinds of messages I am receiving these days. Panches and sarpanches held against their will by the police and not even being allowed to offer Friday prayers. On Eid, they will not be allowed to meet their loved ones. This is unacceptable...,” he tweeted.

The former chief minister posted screenshots of messages he purportedly received from the party-affiliated sarpanch and panch from Anantnag district in which they claimed that they were being held against their will.