 LeT terrorist killed during infiltration bid in Kupwara : The Tribune India

AK rifle, two pistols and ammunition have been seized

CRPF personnel surround a spot where militants opened fire at them in Sheeri area of Baramulla on Wednesday. Mohammad Amin War



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, October 26

The Army, along with the J&K Police, gunned down a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist, foiling a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district in the wee hours of Wednesday, an Army spokesperson said.

The slain terrorist has been identified as Mohammed Shakur, 32, a resident of Syedpura in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The weapons found near the encounter site in Sudpura. ANI

Based on specific information from the police, corroborated by other intelligence agencies regarding the infiltration of a group of LeT terrorists through Sudpura in Karnah tehsil of Kupwara district, a joint operation was launched by security forces, said the spokesperson.

“At around 1:45 am, the infiltrating terrorists were fired upon, leading to the elimination of a militant,” the Army said in a statement. Taking advantage of darkness, the other terrorist managed to flee to the PoK, it said.

In the morning, an AK series rifle, two pistols, ammunition and war-like stores were found. “Several inputs pertaining to the infiltration were received so the area was kept under constant surveillance,” the Army said.

“Continued engagements along the LoC are uncanny reminders of efforts by Pakistan to infuse terrorism in Kashmir and disrupt peace and harmony while putting on the facade of ceasefire understanding. Youth in PoK are being used as cannon fodder by Pakistan for the last three decades with a fruitless aim to constantly disrupt the progress towards collective peace,” it added.

As the Army has been doing rebalancing and realignment of its forces to counter the Chinese threat from the northern borders, the police are now joining the Army in counter-infiltration operations along the Line of Control in north Kashmir.

In May, the police joined the Army in counter-infiltration operations and killed five militants in three gunfights.

On May 26, three LeT militants and an Army porter were killed after a joint team of the police and the Army foiled an infiltration attempt at Jumagund village near the LoC in Kupwara.

In February 2021, India and Pakistan decided to strictly follow the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the LoC which has helped in bringing down the infiltration bids.

On August 25, the Army foiled an infiltration attempt in Uri by killing three terrorists. In 2004, there was only one ceasefire violation. The situation at present seems better on the LoC and the international border.

5,100 ceasefire violations in 2020

2019 saw over 3,200 instances or nine ceasefire violations on an average per day.

2020 witnessed 5,100 ceasefire violations, an all-time high in 17 years.

Security men, militants exchange Gunfire

  • An encounter broke out in Baramulla district after security men launched a search operation at Wanseeran Taripora in Sheeri area after getting information about the presence of terrorists.
  • A police official said the terrorists opened fire at security men. No casualty was reported till the filing of this report.

