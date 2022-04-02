LeT ultra killed in Shopian

Srinagar, April 1

A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district on Friday.

Based on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Turkwangam area of Shopian, a cordon-and-search operation was launched, a police spokesman said. As the search team proceeded towards a suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon them which was retaliated effectively, leading to an encounter.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Muneeb Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Tak Mohalla, Shopian.

“According to police records, the killed terrorist was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security personnel and civilian atrocities,” the spokesman said. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a Chinese pistol, a magazine and five rounds, have been seized from the encounter site.

In Pulwama, three aides of militants belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad have been arrested. A police spokesman identified them as Owais Altaf of Jandwal, Aqib Manzoor of Gudoora and Waseem Ahmad Pandit of Karimabad. They allegedly provided logistic support to terrorists. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle, three magazines, 69 AK rounds and a grenade were seized. — PTI

20 kg explosives seized in Kishtwar