Let’s not forget armed forces: CJI

New Delhi, December 25

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday said the country should not be forgetful of the sacrifices of the armed forces’ personnel laying down their lives to protect the nation’s borders. He said so during the Christmas celebrations at an event on the Supreme Court campus in New Delhi.

“We will give up everything, even if it comes to our lives as so many people in our armed forces do in the service of the nation. We lost four of our members of the armed forces two days ago. So, as just we celebrate Christmas, let’s not forget about those who are at borders…who are giving up their lives to protect our nation. When we sing, we also sing for them in celebration,” Chandrachud said, referring to the recent incident in which four soldiers were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Speaking at the Christmas function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the CJI said the message of Jesus Christ’s life was to sacrifice for the betterment of others.

The function was attended by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, SCBA president Adish C Aggarwala, lawyers and court staff.

The CJI said a new set of chambers would be constructed for the members of the Bar and the process of seeking adjournments would be institutionalised.

