LG Manoj Sinha appoints Prof Nilofer Khan as first woman vice chancellor of Kashmir University

Our Correspondent

Srinagar May 19

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday appointed Prof Nilofer Khan, Home Science department professor, as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir.

Khan is the first woman to be vice chancellor of the Kashmir University.

Khan will replace earth-scientist Prof Talat Ahmad whose three-year term ended in August 2021.

“In exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 12 of the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act, 1969, I Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, University of Kashmir, hereby appoint Professor Nilofer Khan, Professor, Department of Home Sciences, University of Kashmir, as Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir for a period of three (03) years with effect from the date she takes over the charge,” a communication issued by the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat said this afternoon. It said that the terms and conditions will be notified separately.

#kashmir university #manoj sinha #prof neelofer khan