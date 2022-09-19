LG visits Nubra, meets councillors

PTI

Jammu: Various delegations and councillors called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, during his visit to Diskit in the Nubra sub-division. Members of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh and government officials were present during the visit. OC

8,500 students appear for JUET

Jammu: At least 8,500 students appeared in the Jammu University Entrance Test (JUET-2022) across J&K on Sunday. The test was conducted in different centres across the UT. Examination centres were set up at far-off stations like Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Srinagar, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua and Udhampur. OC

CISF jawan killed as car falls into gorge

Bhaderwah: A 32-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was killed on Sunday when his car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Doda district. The jawan, Mohd Jaan, was posted in Kishtwar district and was on his way home at Kora village in Udhampur following the death of his father a few days back.