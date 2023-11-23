Lieutenant Governor discusses Ladakh’s power problem with Union Minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 22

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig BD Mishra (Retd), met the Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Raj Kumar Singh, in New Delhi to discuss power sector-related issues in Ladakh.

The L-G apprised the Minister of the need to import power in Ladakh in the winter months due to minimal power generation by the hydel power projects. He requested the Minister to direct power grid and Jammu and Kashmir Power Department to ensure power supply of up to 80 MW from the Northern Grid to Ladakh in the coming winter months.

The LG requested the Minister for the early completion of the 220 KV Nubra and 220 KV Zanskar Transmission Line projects being constructed under Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Plan (PMRP) Scheme 2015 and the separation of both transmission lines budget and execution-wise.

The L-G apprised the Minister of Ladakh’s hydro potential of around 2400 MW and informed that only 100 MW hydro power is being harnessed. He informed about the preparation of several detailed project reports (DPRs) on the feasibility of hydro projects to ensure energy security through clean energy.

Brig Mishra requested the Minister for the early completion of the 20 MW AC/50 MWp solar project being developed at Phyang-Taru area in Leh by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Ltd.

The Minister assured to look into the matters.

