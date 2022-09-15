J&K Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha reviews LoC security

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 14

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and took stock of the security situation on Wednesday.

The L-G, who is on a two-day visit to Poonch, undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation in Degwar Terwan village. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Brigadier Rajesh Bisht, Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh among others. Sinha was briefed on the overall security situation on the LoC, development works being undertaken by the Army.