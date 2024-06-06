Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha promises to revive damaged ecosystem, promote sustainable living

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 5

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed a conference ‘Our Land, Our Future’ on World Environment Day, at Sazgaripora, Srinagar, today. The event was organised by the Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO).

In his address, Sinha highlighted the need for land restoration to reverse the challenges of land degradation, drought and desertification. “‘Environment First’ is our vision and we are committed to revive the damaged ecosystem. Our collective efforts to reverse the degradation of ecosystems will boost livelihoods, food security and prevent extreme weather situation,” Sinha said.

He called upon NGOs, financial institutions, business organisations, volunteers, civil society members and individuals to act as ‘Agents of Change’ and dedicate themselves towards ecological preservation and restoration. “Pollution prevention, increasing green cover and conservation of natural resources should be our common goals,” he said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration towards environment conservation and promotion of sustainable living. He also talked about the initiatives and programmes of the administration aimed at protecting and preserving J&K’s rich biodiversity.

The L-G set two important goals for the citizens—to stop the use of single-use plastic and to strengthen the waste management system. He also appealed to the people living in rural areas to identify such works in their villages which can help restore the ecosystem and prevent land degradation.

Appreciating the contribution of Nigeen Lake Conservation Organization in transforming the Gilsar- Khushalsar waterbody, the Lt Governor assured all possible support from the administration to the organisation in its endeavours.

Environment protection pledge was also administered to the people on the occasion. This year, the theme for World Environment Day focuses on land degradation, desertification and drought resilience.

Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department; Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat, VC LCMA; Manzoor Wangnoo, chairman Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation; senior officials, social activists, volunteers and youth in large number were present at the event.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Jammu #Kashmir #Manoj Sinha #Srinagar