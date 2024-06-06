 Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha promises to revive damaged ecosystem, promote sustainable living : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha promises to revive damaged ecosystem, promote sustainable living

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha promises to revive damaged ecosystem, promote sustainable living

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha promises to revive damaged ecosystem, promote sustainable living

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha being felicitated by environmentalist Manzoor Wangnoo during the launch of cleanliness drive for Khushalsar water bodies in Srinagar on Wednesday. PTI



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 5

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed a conference ‘Our Land, Our Future’ on World Environment Day, at Sazgaripora, Srinagar, today. The event was organised by the Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO).

In his address, Sinha highlighted the need for land restoration to reverse the challenges of land degradation, drought and desertification. “‘Environment First’ is our vision and we are committed to revive the damaged ecosystem. Our collective efforts to reverse the degradation of ecosystems will boost livelihoods, food security and prevent extreme weather situation,” Sinha said.

He called upon NGOs, financial institutions, business organisations, volunteers, civil society members and individuals to act as ‘Agents of Change’ and dedicate themselves towards ecological preservation and restoration. “Pollution prevention, increasing green cover and conservation of natural resources should be our common goals,” he said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration towards environment conservation and promotion of sustainable living. He also talked about the initiatives and programmes of the administration aimed at protecting and preserving J&K’s rich biodiversity.

The L-G set two important goals for the citizens—to stop the use of single-use plastic and to strengthen the waste management system. He also appealed to the people living in rural areas to identify such works in their villages which can help restore the ecosystem and prevent land degradation.

Appreciating the contribution of Nigeen Lake Conservation Organization in transforming the Gilsar- Khushalsar waterbody, the Lt Governor assured all possible support from the administration to the organisation in its endeavours.

Environment protection pledge was also administered to the people on the occasion. This year, the theme for World Environment Day focuses on land degradation, desertification and drought resilience.

Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department; Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat, VC LCMA; Manzoor Wangnoo, chairman Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation; senior officials, social activists, volunteers and youth in large number were present at the event.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Jammu #Kashmir #Manoj Sinha #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

2
India

NDA elects PM Modi its leader, passes resolution lauding him

3
Punjab

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

4
Punjab

2 incarcerated Members of Parliament in new Lok Sabha: What the rule book says

5
India

Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

6
Punjab

Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

7
India

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move

8
India

'Will propose and support Modi for PM'; JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

9
India

Will take steps at right time to realise people’s desire not to be ruled by BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge after opposition meet

10
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut only fourth woman from Himachal Pradesh to be elected to Lok Sabha

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Modi to take oath as Prime Minister this weekend, invites India's neighbourhood allies for swearing-in ceremony

PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi

PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...

Dust storm in Punjab, Chandigarh; trees uprooted, no power for past hours in Ludhiana, Mohali

Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts

Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...

National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House

National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House

Sullivan’s visit was discussed during a phone call between P...

Next step at right time, says Kharge after INDIA meet

Next step at right time, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after INDIA meet


Cities

View All

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Amritsar: Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Tewari win battle of ballot

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Manish Tewari win battle of ballot

Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group: Manish Tewari

Dera Bassi cold-shouldered SAD, but voted graciously for BJP, Congress

Storm lashes Chandigarh tricity, several areas plunge into darkness

7 cars damaged as unipoles fall in Zirakpur

Court rejects bail to Kejri, extends custody till June 19

Court rejects bail to Arvind Kejriwal, extends custody till June 19

People rejected corruption, chose development, says BJP

After LS sweep, saffron party has visions of taking over Delhi

AAP: Committed to support INDIA bloc

Take decision on AAP office space allotment in 6 weeks, High Court asks Centre

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Fire breaks out in garbage dump on Sirhind road