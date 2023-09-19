J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha meets kin of martyred DSP Himayun Bhat, promises assistance

PTI

Srinagar, September 18

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the residence of martyred DSP Himayun Bhat and assured the family members of all assistance. Bhat, along with Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak and two soldiers, was killed by terrorists on Wednesday.

The operation to flush out terrorists holed up in the Gadole forest area of Anantnag continued with security forces using drones to pinpoint the hideouts for carrying out attacks on the militants.

#Kashmir #Manoj Sinha #Srinagar