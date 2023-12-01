Lieutenant Governor redresses grievances through virtual mode

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 30

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with the UT people through virtual mode during “L-G’s Mulaqaat”— live public grievance hearing, at Civil Secretariat. The L-G took note of the complaints filed by the people on JK-IGRAMS portal and directed for time-bound resolution of their grievances and necessary steps for improving implementation.

He said the speedier execution of programmes is providing a tremendous boost to the economy of J&K and playing an important role in maintaining standards of transparency and accountability for effective and efficient public delivery system.

“The rapid development and performance of various sectors show the limitless potential of UT and we are determined to transform this potential into reality to change the destiny of J&K in Amrit Kaal,” the Lt Governor said.

On the grievance regarding the completion of the water supply project (reservoir) in the Chanderseer Tilgam to Wanigam Payeen area, the Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department briefed the L-G that the work on the said water supply project will be completed by the end of December this year.

A complainant namely Vidyut Vats, a resident of Dhar Road, Udhampur, drew the attention of the authorities towards the blocked drain at Goal Mela, near Jaganath Temple. The Lieutenant Governor directed the Udhampur Deputy Commissioner to ensure the clearance of the drain within 10 days.

