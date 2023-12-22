Lieutenant Governor Sinha invites industry to invest in UT, says it offers best incentives

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 21

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Jammu Kashmir Food Processing and Wellness Conclave in Jammu on Thursday. On the occasion, J&K SICOP and Apollo Hospital exchanged land deed for setting up of Apollo Hospital in the region.

The Lt Governor welcomed the industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders from the hospitality, wellness and food processing sectors to explore investment opportunities and foster collaboration during the two-day conclave, organised by the J&K Trade Promotion Ogranisation.

“We offer the best incentives and a supportive environment for the expansion of businesses and industries. J&K is also determined to become number one in ease of doing business. I invite industry leaders to invest in the UT and contribute to J&K’s developmental journey,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the key initiatives of the administration to facilitate industrial growth and transform J&K into fastest growing and most preferred investment destination.

“Jammu and Kashmir is on a mission to accelerate all-round development. It offers incredible destinations for all kinds of travellers and attractive opportunity for investors,” the Lt Governor said. He said the two-day conclave is a testimony to the commitment of the UT Administration to showcase the strength and potential of J&K in diverse sectors.

“J&K ranks first in the production of apple, walnut, almond and saffron. It is known as fruit bowl of India. The immense potential in food processing sector will be able to reduce wastage, transform the fortune of fruit growers and become one of the key drivers of economic growth,” he added.

“In J&K, red tape has been replaced with red carpet for industries. We are offering opportunities in various fields of food processing, vegetables, bakery production and nutraceuticals. GI certification will help investors to create global brands and maintain international standards of food safety and quality,” the Lt Governor said.

At the conclave, the Lt Governor also shared the unprecedented growth recorded in tourism sector over the last few years. “Tourism sector has been provided industry status to eliminate investment barriers, ensure incentives and facilitate allied business activities. I am confident J&K is poised to emerge as India’s major tourist destination,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the tourism trend indicates that growth in medical tourism and wellness industry will lead to employment generation, high productivity for the local economy and overall prosperity for the sector.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also visited the stalls put up by the entrepreneurs and business organisations.

