Lieutenant-Governor Sinha meets families of Srinagar boat tragedy victims

Srinagar, April 22
Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday met the families of the victims of the boat capsize tragedy in Jhelum last week that left six persons dead. He also met the families of the three victims who are still missing, they said.
The L-G visited the families of the deceased and missing victims and expressed sympathy with them, the officials said.
Later, the L-G visited the city’s Gandbal area where the incident took place and took stock of the search operations for the three missing persons, they said.
Six persons drowned in the river while three others are still missing after a boat carrying 19 persons capsized last Tuesday.
The administration hadprovided an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims of the boat capsize tragedy.
