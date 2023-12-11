List problems faced in deciding sanctuaries’ boundaries: Ladakh L-G

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 10

The Lt Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd), has asked officials of the Wildlife and Forest Departments to prepare a list of grievances coming in the way of rationalisation of wildlife sanctuaries in the UT.

The L-G asked the officials concerned to prepare a case pointing out all the dichotomies, public grievances and interim permission needed for people engaged in tourism activities to run homestays, hotels and guest houses in wildlife sanctuaries, so that necessary guidance can be sought from the Ministry of Home Affairs before proceeding further on the exercise of rationalisation of the boundaries of the Karakoram and Changthang Wildlife Sanctuaries.

The L-G held a meeting to review and discuss the status of the rationalisation of the sanctuaries at the L-G Secretariat. Pawan Kotwal, the adviser to the L-G; Tashi Gyalson, Chairman, LAHDC, Leh; Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, MP Ladakh, among other senior officials were present during the meeting.

Kotwal apprised the L-G of the legal status of the wildlife sanctuaries. He informed the meeting about the notification and management of the protected areas under the J&K Wildlife Protection Act, 1978; the Act being repealed vide J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019; extension of the Central Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, to Ladakh; and the exercise of determination of rights of the people living in Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary which has not been completed yet. He also informed that there is no legal distinction between the core area and the buffer zone of the protected area of wildlife sanctuary.

Kotwal informed the L-G about the letter written by him to scientists at Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, to generate maps of the wildlife sanctuaries in accordance with the boundaries laid down in the notifications would be the starting point for conducting any rationalisation exercise.’ He stated that contrary to the communication from the UT administration, WII, Dehradun, has generated a map with increased areas.

Highlighting that the exercise of rationalisation of boundaries has been going on for the past few months, the L-G stated that the issues involved in this aspect are the protection of wildlife of Ladakh, the people of Ladakh inhabiting the area and then the ground reality and requirement of the people. He highlighted the importance of following the present situation and the condition of the people living in these wildlife sanctuaries.

