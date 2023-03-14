Lithium block to be auctioned by UT: Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that the recently discovered lithium reserves in J&K would be auctioned by the administration of the Union Territory which would also finalise the timeline for its exploitation as per environment clearance rules.

The minister also said that as a follow-up to lithium exploration in Salal-Haimna areas of Reasi district, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) had taken up another reconnaissance G4 stage exploration programme on lithium and associated mineral in Panasa –Dugga–Baldhanun–Chakar- Sangarmarg (Saro-da-Bas) area of Reasi district during the current field season 2022-23 and the work had been in progress.

Exploration underway The GSI is taking up further exploration for fresh lithium reserves in Reasi district. —Pralhad Joshi, Union minister of mines

Answering TMC’s Jawahar Sircar who enquired about the the manner in which the government was going about to exploit the estimated 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves found at Salal-Haimana in Reasi district, Joshi said, “The mineral block will be auctioned as composite licence (CL) by the Government of Union Territory of J&K. The exploitation of lithium will depend upon successful auction of the mineral block.”

Joshi said the timeline or plan of action for auctioning of the block would be readied by the administration of Jammu and Kashmir. “Mining will be carried out as per the environmental clearance granted by the Ministry of Environment and Forests,” he said.

The GSI had carried out the G3 stage mineral exploration project during field season 2020-21 and 2021-22 in Salal-Haimna areas of Reasi district and estimated an inferred resource (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes of lithium ore and the report has been handed over to the Union Territory administration.