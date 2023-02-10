Lithium reserves found for first time in J&K

PTI

New Delhi, February 9

The government on Thursday said lithium reserves had been found for the first time in the country in J&K. Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in EV batteries.

“For the first time, lithium reserves have been discovered and that too in J&K,” Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said at the 62nd Central Geological Programming board meeting here. Upon exploration by the Geological Survey of India, lithium reserves have been found in Reasi district. Currently, India is import-dependent for many minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt.