Local Uzair Khan among 2 LeT militants involved in killing of Army officers, DSP in Kashmir: Police

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, September 14
Police on Thursday said the operation against militants has been resumed at Hallpora village of Gadool area of Kokernag in South Kashmir’s Anantnag.
"In solemn tribute to the unwavering valour of Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and DSP Humayun Bhat who laid down their lives leading from the front during this ongoing operation, our forces persist with unwavering resolve as they encircle 2 LeT terrorists, including Uzair Khan".
Khan is a local LeT militant, a resident of Nagam village in Kokernag. He joined militants in June 2022.
Sources said Khan was accompanied by another militant.
Based on intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area, the security forces have been conducting searches for the past four weeks.
On Wednesday, a colonel, a major and a DSP of J&K Police were killed in a fierce gunfight in Gadool area.
Operation was suspended on Wednesday due to darkness. However, additional troops have been rushed to the area to take on the hiding militants.
