Locals block Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Samba over teacher's killing; demand recalling of all Hindu employees from valley

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 1

Angry over the killing of Rajni Bala, a Hindu teacher, in Kashmir on Tuesday, locals of Samba on Wednesday blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The protesters raised slogans against the BJP government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration for failing to protect minorities in the valley.

Body of the deceased was cremated on Wednesday following which a mob of angry family and local residents reached the highway and blocked the traffic.

Locals said the BJP-led central government had failed to provide safety to the people of Jammu working in Kashmir.

“We want all Dogra employees working in Kashmir to be deployed in Jammu so that they can live in peace and safety,” Virender Kumar, a protester said.

Members of Hindu-Dogra community are predominant in the Jammu division.

Local residents also raised slogans against the local BJP leadership stating that the party had failed in its promise to provide a safe environment to the people of Jammu.

Even as Deputy Commissioner Anuradha Gupta tried to pacify the angry residents assuring them to take up the matter with the higher authorities at the earliest, they refused to vacate the highway and demanded that all Dogra employees be brought back to Jammu.