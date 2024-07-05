Locals cheer decision to build flyover on Jammu’s Kunjwani-Narwal sector

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 4

Jammu’s Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma has informed that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has conceded to an important demand of the people of Jammu for not having a Reinforced Earth (RE) wall between Kunjwani and Narwal, as part of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

In a statement issued after meeting the Union Minister, Sharma expressed satisfaction over the issue being resolved at the meeting of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), presided over by Gadkari.

Sharma described the decision taken at the meeting with regard to preserving the commercial grandeur of the highway between Kunjwani and Narwal as fulfillment of the aspirations of the people of Jammu, who had been peacefully highlighting this demand under the aegis of the BJP. “The decision has brought cheer to the people in general and respite to the stakeholders of the business hub on the Jammu outskirts,” Sharma said.

He said the businessmen have been demanding construction of flyover between Kunjwani, Sainik Colony, Channi Himmat and Narwal Sector as the blind wall would have meant choking of business hub, impacting the sustenance of thousands of stakeholders directly or indirectly.

Gadakari gives nod

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari accedes to the demand for not having a Reinforced Earth wall

Locals sought construction of flyover as the blind wall would have meant choking of business hub

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Nitin Gadkari