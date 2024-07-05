Locals cheer decision to build flyover on Jammu’s Kunjwani-Narwal sector

Jammu, July 4
Jammu’s Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma has informed that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has conceded to an important demand of the people of Jammu for not having a Reinforced Earth (RE) wall between Kunjwani and Narwal, as part of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.
In a statement issued after meeting the Union Minister, Sharma expressed satisfaction over the issue being resolved at the meeting of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), presided over by Gadkari.
Sharma described the decision taken at the meeting with regard to preserving the commercial grandeur of the highway between Kunjwani and Narwal as fulfillment of the aspirations of the people of Jammu, who had been peacefully highlighting this demand under the aegis of the BJP. “The decision has brought cheer to the people in general and respite to the stakeholders of the business hub on the Jammu outskirts,” Sharma said.
He said the businessmen have been demanding construction of flyover between Kunjwani, Sainik Colony, Channi Himmat and Narwal Sector as the blind wall would have meant choking of business hub, impacting the sustenance of thousands of stakeholders directly or indirectly.
Gadakari gives nod
- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari accedes to the demand for not having a Reinforced Earth wall
- Locals sought construction of flyover as the blind wall would have meant choking of business hub
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UK election 2024 results: Rishi Sunak says 'I am sorry'; Opposition set for landslide victory
Labour Party leader Starmer thanks British voters, says peop...
Rahul Gandhi meets families of Hathras stampede victims
The Congress leader later visited Hathras where he met the i...
6 arrested for Hathras stampede, Rs 1L bounty on ‘satsang’ organiser
UP cops say Bhole Baba to be grilled if required, criminal p...
Amritpal Singh to be taken to Delhi for oath-taking as MP; 8-member Punjab Police team to escort jailed 'Waris Punjab De' activist
Singh's lawyer Rajdev Singh Khalsa said he would be taken to...
Cops search ashram, godman Bhole Baba still ‘missing’
All victims identified, bodies handed over to kin: DM