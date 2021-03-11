Locals losing jobs to outsiders: Apni Party

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 15

Apni Party’s Jammu provincial president Manjit Singh today said Jammu had witnessed one of the worst underdevelopment in all the regions in the last four years and “outsiders were being preferred over locals” which has given rise to unemployment.

The party held a meeting of workers in Kothi village in Vijaypur of Samba district which was chaired by Manjit Singh. He said he was told about the village-level issues concerning drinking water shortage, canal water among other problems.

Singh said, “The Apni Party has repeatedly appealed to the government to announce Assembly elections in J&K.”

He said outsiders from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had been working in the region and the locals, who used to work on contract basis in various developmental projects, had been ignored. “There is no one to listen to the local population,” he added.