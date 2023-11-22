 Locals seek recognition of ‘Pahari Kashmiri’ spoken in Chenab region : The Tribune India

  • J & K
Locals seek recognition of ‘Pahari Kashmiri’ spoken in Chenab region

‘Pahari Kashmiri’ also called ethnic Kashmiri, is a variant of Kashmiri language spoken in the region. Tribune Photo



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 21

Activists and linguists of the Chenab Valley, which includes the three districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, are struggling to gain recognition for ‘Pahari Kashmiri’, a variant of Kashmiri language spoken in the region, which developed due to the influence of other languages.

Promoting it

We are working for preservation of the language so that it doesn’t fade away. The Chenab region and its languages have been ignored for long time by successive governments. Anzer Ayoob, owner, social media news channel

The Chenab region is further divided into sub-regions with separate local languages. It was centuries ago when people from Kashmir, specifically Anantnag district, migrated to areas in erstwhile Doda district and settled there. With the influence of local languages their mother tongue witnessed some changed with proceeding generations.

The Kashmiri spoken in the region is also called as ethnic Kashmiri, which locals, especially the youth, have started a movement to preserve. They have demanded for recognition of the language as separate from Kashmiri.

Sadaket Ali Malik, linguist from the region who has documented 22 speeches and six local indigenous dialects of Chenab valley, says that the Kashmiri spoken in the region is ethnic Kashmiri. He said that Kishtwari, Pogali and Rambani are three dialects of Kashmiri spoken in the region. Malik informed that as per 2011 census, there are 6,797,587 Kashmiri speakers in the country, mostly concentrated in J&K.

He said that there are 44.60 per cent speakers of ethnic Kashmiri language in Kishtwar, 41.59 per cent in Doda and 51.87 per cent in Ramban. Malik, however, says that getting recognition for the language is not an easy task and a lot needs to be done for this.

Interestingly, the youth of the region have started separate campaigns, although at initial level, promoting the ‘Pahari Kashmiri’ by writing poetry and even street plays in the language.

Anzer Ayoob, who runs a local social media news channel, says that to promote the Kashmiri spoken in the region, a news bulletin namely ‘Chenabich Kashir’ is run on his channel.

“We hold interviews of linguists to highlight the language among people of the region. We are working for preservation of the language so that it doesn’t fade away. The Chenab region and its languages have been ignored for long time by successive governments,” said Ayoob.

However, those related with art and culture believe that demand to recognise Kashmiri spoken in Chenab region as a separate language from what is spoken in Kashmir Valley is being done to establish a different identity which may damage the prospects of ‘Kashmiri culture’ in future.

Naseer Khora, an art and culture enthusiast from Doda, says that it is a fact that many Kashmiri Muslims migrated to Chenab Valley region years ago and their mother tongue got altered due to influence by local languages. “However, it is our duty to keep the focus on Kashmiri spoken in Valley and not start a struggle for recognition of the altered version here,” he said.

Khora said that even Kashmiri spoken in rural and city areas of Valley may have some minor differences which doesn’t mean that everyone should ask for recognition of their version of a language.

“New generation is getting away from real Kashmiri and want a separate identity due to which they have started a campaign for the local version of Kashmiri,” said Khora.

#Doda #Jammu #Kishtwar #Ramban


