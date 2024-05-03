 Lok Sabha Election: Omar Abdullah questions BJP on not fielding candidates from Kashmir Valley : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Lok Sabha Election: Omar Abdullah questions BJP on not fielding candidates from Kashmir Valley

Lok Sabha Election: Omar Abdullah questions BJP on not fielding candidates from Kashmir Valley

Abdullah said BJP did not field candidates from the three seats in the Valley as “it knows where it stands”

Lok Sabha Election: Omar Abdullah questions BJP on not fielding candidates from Kashmir Valley

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and party candidate Aga Ruhullah Mehdi during a public meeting in Srinagar on Friday. Photo: PTI



PTI

Srinagar, May 3

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday asked BJP why it had not fielded candidates from the Kashmir Valley despite claiming to have put Jammu and Kashmir on the path of development following the abrogation of Article 370.

BJP has not fielded candidates for the Lok Sabha elections from three seats in Kashmir.

“We will see how many votes BJP gets in Kashmir (in the assembly elections). If it did such a great service, then why didn’t it nominate even one candidate in Kashmir?” Abdullah said after addressing an election rally at Batwara in support of the party’s Srinagar candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

The National Conference vice-president was asked to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in a TV interview that he implemented the Indian Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogating Article 370.

Abdullah said BJP did not field candidates from the three seats in the Valley as “it knows where it stands”.

Earlier, targeting the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during his address, Abdullah said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have seen representatives who went to the Parliament and remained silent.

“It (PDP) sought votes against BJP and later aligned with it,” he said, referring to the two parties’ post-poll alliance in 2014.

Abdullah said people want a representative who will represent them in the Parliament and talk about their rights.

“We want someone who will talk about our dignity and that representative is Aga Ruhullah and National Conference,” he said as he sought votes for the party’s candidates.

If people want honest, young and dynamic representatives to become their voice, “then give us (National Conference) a chance,” Abdullah said.

Lashing out at BJP, he said the party in power at the Centre “snatched away our identity and our land rights”.

“It did not open colleges, universities or schools. In fact, it opened liquor shops. It is forcing youngsters into drug addiction,” he added.

Referring to the prime minister’s remarks about the Congress’ election manifesto, Abdullah said BJP is talking about ‘mangalsutra’ and land because “it wants to spread hatred”.

“They say Kashmir witnessed prosperity after abrogation of Article 370. But we are a helpless community. We lost young ones in the boat tragedy in Gandbal (last month) just because the bridge there was incomplete. We (National Conference) have been out of power since 2014, then why blame us? Who is responsible for the tragedy?” he asked.

On polling for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency being deferred, Abdullah said the move has it made it clear that “it (BJP) fears us”.

Elections to the redrawn Anantnag-Rajouri seat, which was scheduled to go to the polls on May 7, has been postponed to May 25 by the Election Commission. Srinagar goes to the polls in the fourth phase on May 13. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Article 370 #BJP #Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

3
India

US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

4
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

5
Chandigarh

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

6
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

7
Lok Sabha Elections

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi

8
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

9
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

10
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

May consider hearing Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea due to Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

Bench posts the matter for further hearing on May 7

Rohith Vemula not a Dalit, says police in closure report

Hyderabad university student Rohith Vemula not a Dalit, say police in closure report

The police claimed in report that Vemula died by suicide as ...

'US’ ties with New Delhi strong’: White House defends Joe Biden’s statement calling India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’

'US’ ties with New Delhi strong’: White House defends Joe Biden’s statement calling India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’

President was making a ‘broader point’, says White House Pre...

Indian couple, grandchild among 4 killed in multi-vehicle collision in Canada

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

Two of the victims, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woma...

Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

Is accompanied by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia...


Cities

View All

Amritsar police arrest drug smuggler, seize 4kg methamphetamine and 1 kg heroin

Amritsar police arrest drug smuggler, seize 4 kg methamphetamine and 1 kg heroin

Fire at Bhagtanwala garbage dump in Amritsar leaves residents choked

Amritsar: 35-yr-old man found murdered in drain, police book bootlegger

Eyebrows raised as Amritsar Improvement Trust Chairman attends AAP candidate’s rally

GNDU among top 27% universities globally

Court tells govt to take call on tech varsity VC in 6 weeks

Court tells govt to take call on VC of Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU in 6 weeks

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

Follow timings, avoid long breaks: PGI to doctors

5,700 new voters added since March 16 in Chandigarh

Life coach Ritu Singal unveils her second literary work, ‘I Decided Not to Cry’

May consider hearing Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea due to Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi High Court issues notices to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia’s pleas for bail

Teen held for sending bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ

WCD Dept sacks 52 employees of Delhi Commission for Women

BJP is biggest threat to women in country: Atishi

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Phagwara

Phillaur: Charanjit Singh Channi shows strength on MLA Vikramjit’s turf

Phillaur: Opposing ticket to Charanjit Singh Channi, women workers stage protest

AAP’s Tinu brings hope for dejected councillors; were ready to switch party

Election seizures cross ~26 cr in district, sixth highest in state

Election seizures cross Rs 26 cr in district, sixth highest in state

Man dies as truck hits combine harvester

In Ludhiana, AAP, Congress train guns on BJP’s Ravneet Bittu

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring calls Ravneet Bittu ‘traitor’

Two killed in boiler mishap at Jaspal Bangar rubber factory

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: Six SAD leaders join AAP

Flying squad formed to check sale of PUSA-44

7 injured in road accident on Samana-Cheeka road

Farmers resent tardy lifting of procured wheat