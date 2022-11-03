Lone elected unopposed as PC president

PTI

Srinagar, November 2

Sajad Gani Lone, son of People’s Conference (PC) founder Abdul Gani Lone, was on Wednesday elected unopposed as party’s president for a four-year term.

The party’s election authority, headed by Syed Basharat Bukhari, declared Lone’s election unopposed as there was only one candidate at the closing time for filing of nominations, a party spokesman said.

The party had received eight nominations all in favour of nominating Lone as the party president. The poll schedule was announced on October 19.