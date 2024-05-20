 Lone KP candidate in Anantnag seeks ‘justice’ for community : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Lone KP candidate in Anantnag seeks ‘justice’ for community

Lone KP candidate in Anantnag seeks ‘justice’ for community

Lone KP candidate in Anantnag seeks ‘justice’ for community

Independent candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency Dilip Pandita during a door-to-door election campaign.



PTI

Jammu, May 21

Dilip Kumar Pandita, a lone displaced Kashmiri Pandit candidate contesting on the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, is ramping up his campaign, promising to “reunite all Kashmiris through serious intra-community dialogue via civil society”.

Pandita is among 20 candidates in the fray challenging prominent figures like PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Mian Altaf Ahmad in the election slated for May 25.

Pandita (56), who hails from a small hamlet of Ramhal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, has been living in a government accommodation in Jagti migrant township with his family for several decades.

Despite the prevailing heatwave conditions in Jammu, he is vigorously campaigning with door-to-door interactions and corner meetings in Jammu, particularly in five migrant camps to seek support of more than 35,000 voters of the community.

“We have been displaced from our homes for 35 years without getting justice. I am contesting to fight for justice for Kashmiri Pandits and to create conditions for their safe return to the Valley,” Pandita told reporters at the Muthi camp.

Running as an independent candidate under the symbol of a tubelight, Pandita’s manifesto emphasises reuniting all Kashmiris, both Pandits and Muslims, through civil society dialogue. “If elected, my aim is to tackle unemployment and press the Union government to maintain peace, and secure special employment packages for the youths of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Pandita also pledges to restore statehood to J&K, improve benefits for PM Package employees, and push for eco-friendly schemes to boost the local economy.

The people of his native Ramhal village, currently living in Jammu, have shown their support through a ‘yagya’, urging the community to vote for him. “We should support him so he can effectively work in his constituency. He is fighting for justice, and we should stand by him,” villager Sunil Kumar said.

“Kashmiri Pandits have faced severe hardships over the last 25 years. I share their pain and appeal to them to vote for me, so we can achieve victory together,” said Pandita, who is engaged in self-employment.

According to his election affidavit, Pandita has an income of Rs one lakh and assets worth Rs 17.5 lakh, with liabilities of Rs 14.7 lakh.

The polling date for Anantnag-Rajouri was changed from May 7 to May 25.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir #Kashmiri Pandits #Lok Sabha #Rajouri


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Pune luxury car accident: Father of teen, bar that served him liquor to be booked, say police

2
India

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

3
Delhi

Unrelenting heat disrupts daily life; Met office issues a red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi

4
India

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

5
Sports

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy

6
Delhi

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

7
Trending

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma overwhelmed with emotions as RCB secures spot in IPL playoffs

8
World

Trade ties with India suspended due to ‘heavy duties’: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

9
World

Helicopter carrying Iran's hard-line president apparently crashes in foggy, mountainous region

10
India

Of strawberry shakes, drives and four newspapers a day: Ruskin Bond turns 90

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Lok Sabha phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for...

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’


Cities

View All

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

Constituency Watch Amritsar: Represented by ‘bigwigs’, Amritsar still grapples with civic issues

Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Zirakpur areas reel under power cuts

Cybercrime up in Mohali, victims lose Rs 9 crore in month

The Tribune Education Expo – 2024 gets overwhelming response

INDIA bloc manifesto promises free water

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Party mulls legal options after Bibhav Kumar’s arrest

No permission was sought for AAP protest, say police

Bibhav erased phone data, assault footage blank: Cops

Kejri leads protest to BJP office, alleges ‘Op Jhaadu’ launched to wipe out AAP

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Statement on Poonch attack distorted, put out of context, says ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Open House What more needs to be done to check other sources of pollution, besides stubble burning?

Bittu promises Metro, EVs

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed