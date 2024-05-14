Lone: Omar’s defeat from Baramulla will mark a new dawn for Kashmir

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 13

With just seven days left for voting in Baramulla constituency, the political atmosphere in the region has heated up. Peoples Conference chief and party’s Baramulla candidate Sajad Lone today said his rival NC candidate Omar Abdullah’s defeat would be a new dawn in Kashmir.

“Sajad Lone’s win is not as important as Omar Abdullah’s defeat. His defeat will be defeat of slavery and torture,” Lone said, addressing a rally in Sopore. “Their imperviousness has rendered Sopore stagnant on developmental grounds for over three decades, once a vibrant town affectionately called ‘Chhota London’. Similarly, Lolab’s potential as a tourist destination has remained untapped,” Lone said.

