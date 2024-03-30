Lone questions role of NC in J&K’s history

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 29

J&K Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone today condemned the National Conference for its role in the turbulent history of Jammu and Kashmir. He said this had resulted in widespread despair and suffering among the people.

In a recent post on the microblogging website “X”, he said, “In Kashmir in the past three decades, there have been two type of people. The ‘victor’ and the ‘victim’.”

He said during this period, the entrenched elite, epitomised by the “victor,” wielded power mercilessly.

Accusing the NC of opportunism, he said its alliances with parties like the BJP and Congress had further exacerbated the suffering of Kashmiris. He asked people of J&K to introspect whether the NC was the “victim” or the “victor”.

