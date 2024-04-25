Sajad Lone seeks support of ex-Deputy CM Muzaffar Hussain Baig

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 24

After getting support from Apni Party, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone today visited the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig at the latter’s residence. Lone, who is contesting from north Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency, had sought support from Baig as Baig had won the Baramulla Assembly constituency in the 2014 elections as the PDP member.

“It was a pleasure to call on Muzaffar Baig sahib and Safina M Baig ji. As the conversation predictably veered towards elections, I stressed that I have a right. And seeking their support is my right,” Sajad Lone wrote on X.

In response, Baig’s wife Safina Baig said that whenever she and Muzaffar Hussain Baig host Sajad Lone at their residence, “it inevitably reminds all of us of the decades-long ties that we share.”

She said Baig has seen Lone grow and evolve. “And yes, Sajad Lone is correct when he says he is here by virtue of a right,” thus announcing her support.

On January 7, Baig was seen at the mausoleum of the PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, where he had stated that he never left the PDP. “I didn’t quit the PDP. I was inactive for quite some time but I’m still associated with the party. The relation between me and PDP is like a single soul,” Baig had said.

On February 20, Baig said he was not associated with the PDP. Baig had said that he was not affiliated with the PDP.

Meanwhile, Lone today said he has made a resolute pledge to hold National Conference leaders accountable for their involvement in the killings of innocents, torture, incarceration, proliferation of graveyards in every village since 1987 and the unjust imposition of PSA on the Kashmiri populace.

Lone was addressing a workers’ convention of Kralpora in Trehgam constituency.

