Lone’s PC, Abdullah’s NC continue to trade barbs

Srinagar, April 1

With the Lok Sabha election approaching, the war of words has escalated between the two political parties of the Valley—the People’s Conference and the National Conference.

While People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone described former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as a “white-collar killer”, the National Conference says it is ironical that Lone, who became J&K minister on BJP quota, loathes the idea of being associated with the saffron party now.

War of words Sajad Lone accused Omar Abdullah of scripting a “vicious discourse” of linking people and parties to the BJP, which, he alleged, could lead to violence and loss of innocent lives

In response, NC leader called Lone’s statement as “a feeble attempt to obscure his (Lone’s) deep-rooted affiliations with the BJP”

“It is ironic that those who were killed, suffered losses, whose houses were burnt, whose families were forced to migrate, who were forcibly made to resign from JKNC, whose education was affected, and became victims of violence instigated by People’s Conference are now being labeled as “white-collar killers” by Sajad Lone,” said NC leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan.

On Saturday, Lone accused Omar Abdullah of scripting a “vicious discourse” that could lead to violence and loss of innocent lives. “One of the most heavily guarded VIPs in India happens to be J&K’s former chief minister Omar Abdullah. Feeling fully secure behind the impregnable security grid, he has absolutely no qualms in scripting a discourse which has the greatest probability to end in violence and consume the lives of unguarded innocents,” Lone said.

People’s Conference president referred to Abdullah’s repeated allegations linking people and parties to the BJP and labeling them as “anti-Muslim.” “The discourse I am talking about is his daily vicious dose of allegations linking people and parties to the BJP, labelling them as anti-Muslim. Omar Abdullah is not a kid. He has been the foreign minister in a BJP government and also has been the chief minister of the state. He very well knows the violent outcome of vicious discourses,” Lone added.

Expressing concern for the safety of his party leaders, Lone said the leaders of People’s Conference are the least protected in terms of security.

In response, senior NC leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan called Lone’s statement as “a feeble attempt to obscure his (Lone’s) deep-rooted affiliations with the BJP and RSS.” Choudhary Ramzan said the uncomfortable truths surrounding Lone’s familial legacy, tracing the bloodshed and turmoil in the Valley to the People’s Conference creation of the armed wing militant outfit, “Albarq.”

Choudhary Ramzan said there is the stark disparity in treatment between JKNC ministers and Sajad Lone in terms of security. He said despite holding ministerial positions multiple times, JKNC ministers receive minimal security compared to the elaborate protection provided to Lone.

