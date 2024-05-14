LS election: Ladakh launches ‘vote from home’ initiative

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 13

Voting for Lok Sabha elections by senior citizens and people with disability has started in Ladakh where polling teams are visiting their homes. The polling in the Union Territory will be held on May 20.

The facility is available for people above 85 years of age, or persons with disability who have benchmark disability certificate

11 zones are conducting postal voting for absentee voters and polling teams have been sent to various subdivisions

It was informed that 11 zones will be conducting postal voting for absentee voters and polling teams have been sent to various subdivisions including Durbuk, Nyoma, Khaltse, Nubra and Leh for conducting vote of absentee voters (AVES).

The polling team consists of polling officers, cameraman and police personnel, who will visit the respective houses of absentee voters and collect their vote.

Meanwhile, continuing his visit to Nubra Valley to review election preparation, the Chief Electoral Officer, UT Ladakh, Yetindra M Maralkar visited Naibat Turtuk village and Diskit headquarter of the Nubra sub-division.

During the visit, the CEO conducted review meetings with officials concerned to assess the progress of election preparedness. He expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness observed but underscored the need for continuous vigilance and strict adherence to protocols to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in Nubra Valley. The CEO also interacted with voters and urged for maximum participation in the voting process.

“The CEO’s visit reaffirms the Election Commission’s dedication to conducting elections with integrity and transparency, instilling confidence among voters and stakeholders in the electoral process,” an official spokesperson said.

