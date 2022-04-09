Lt Gen ADS Aujla is new commander of 15 Corps Srinagar

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar April 8
Lt Gen ADS Aujla has been appointed as the next commander of the Srinagar-based 15 Chinar Corps.
Lt Gen Aujla has commanded a 28 infantry division in north Kashmir and has vast experience in counter-insurgency and counter-infiltration operations.
