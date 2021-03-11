Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over as GoC 15 Corps

Our Correspondent

Srinagar May 9

Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla on Monday took over as General officer Commanding of the strategic Kashmir-based 15 Corps of the India Army from Lt Gen D P Pandey.

Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey commanded the Corps in a critical phase of 2021, when Kashmir was confronted with the twin challenges of terrorism and the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a defence spokesman said here.

“The tenure has been defined by an improved security environment prevailing at the Line of Control, as well as in the hinterland. With the Civil Administration and security forces synergising their efforts to bring normalcy back to Kashmir, terrorism is on the decline with assessed residual terrorist numbers reduced to an all-time low,” the spokesman said.

“Dynamic deployment along the Line of Control integrated with technical intelligence and robust anti-infiltration grid ensured drastically reduced infiltration. The opportunity afforded by the ceasefire violation agreement resulted in renewed attempts to bring succour to the local population residing along the Line of Control,” he said.

“In the hinterland, all elements of security forces were synergised to break the cycle of violence. Relentless operations, in tandem with Jammu and Kashmir Police and other CAPFs, based on hard intelligence were carried out to neutralise terrorists, with minimum collateral damage and zero civilian fatalities,” the spokesman said.

He said the approach also included outreach to families, including those of active terrorists to minimise recruitment and induce surrenders amongst local terrorists.

“Various programmes were incorporated to stymie radicalisation and incitement being carried out by ‘White Collar Terrorists’ to misguide and force the youth of Kashmir onto the path of violence. The conflict entrepreneurs were targeted, while simultaneously engaging youth through various initiatives, extending myriad platforms to showcase their talent, ranging from sports to cultural arenas,” the spokesman said.

The Army said the efforts have borne fruits, with the terrorists’ number dwindling to an all-time low of 150.