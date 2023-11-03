Lt Gen Dwivedi assesses preparedness of troops

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 2

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday embarked on a visit to the forward areas in Ladakh where he conducted a comprehensive assessment of the operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

During his visit, Lt Gen Dwivedi took the opportunity to commend the remarkable determination and dedication exhibited by the troops stationed in the region, who are braving the formidable challenges of difficult terrain and extreme weather conditions.

“Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Commander, Northern Command, visited formations in the Ladakh sector to assess the operational and security preparedness along the LAC. The Commander lauded the tenacity and dedication of the troops deployed in the challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions,” the Army stated.

The visit by the officer underscores the paramount importance of ensuring readiness and preparedness along the Line of Actual Control, particularly as the harsh winter months approach, when the region becomes even more challenging for military operations.

