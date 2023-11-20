Lt Gen Dwivedi hails troops for anti-terror ops

PTI

Jammu, November 19

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi of the Northern Command visited troops, deployed in the counter-terrorism grid in Rajouri and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and complimented them for neutralising six terrorists in two separate successful operations.

While five Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in Nehama village during an 18-hour long operation on Friday, another terrorist was eliminated in an encounter in Budhal area of Rajouri district on the same day.

In a post on X, the Northern Command stated Dvivedi visited the troops deployed in the counter-terrorism grid at Budhal in Rajouri district of Jammu region and Kulgam in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Saturday. “The Army Cdr (commander) complimented the Cdrs (commanders), troops & @JmuKmrPolice for their meticulous planning, jointmanship & synergy, displayed in precise execution & successful conduct of operations in eliminating six terrorists & recovery of war-like stores,” the Northern Command mentioned in its social media post.

The Army stands by its commitment to keep J&K terror-free, it added.

