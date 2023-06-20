Lt Gen Dwivedi reviews security for pilgrimage

Srinagar/Jammu, June 19
Multi-tiered security arrangements are being implemented to ensure a safe Amarnath Yatra, said Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi of the Northern Command, who reviewed the preparations for the two-month long annual pilgrimage, starting on July 1.
Defence spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand said the Commander inspected the arrangements on both routes and was briefed on the comprehensive security measures in place.
The security arrangements include night domination using night vision devices, snipers, drone systems, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, counter-IED equipment and vehicle repair and recovery teams.
Lt Gen Dwivedi also examined the arrangements made by the Border Roads Organization (BRO), Air Force and the teams from the High Altitude Warfare School.
Keeping in mind the cloudburst during the Yatra last year, civil and avalanche rescue teams will be strategically deployed along the routes. Earth movers will also be stationed at multiple locations for emergency purposes.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting to take stock of the preparations. He took information about the upgradation work on yatra tracks by the BRO, installation of safety railings on all vulnerable stretches, snow clearance, installation of Army tents and strengthening of telecommunication connectivity.
