Lt Gen Dwivedi reviews security in forward areas

Jammu, March 9
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited Ace of Spades Division to review the security situation along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch sectors.
Lieutenant General Dwivedi visited several forward areas in Rajouri, Bhimber Gali and Poonch sectors. The Army Commander was briefed on the security situation by field commanders along the Line of Control. He reviewed the development of defence infrastructure and operational preparedness undertaken despite challenging terrain and weather conditions in the region. He interacted with all ranks.
“The Army Commander commended all ranks for their dedication and complimented the soldiers for their relentless efforts in pursuit of peace and stability along with assisting the local population,” said an official spokesperson.
