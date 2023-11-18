Lt Gen Ghai hails troops for thwarting intrusion bid

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 17

Two days following the elimination of a key militant commander in the Uri sector of Baramulla district during a counter-infiltration operation, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, the General Officer Commanding of the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, visited the area along the Line of Control (LoC) to commend the troops for the successful operation.

In a joint operation codenamed “Op Kali” on Wednesday, the Army and the police thwarted an infiltration bid in Uri, resulting in the killing of at least two suspected militants, Bashir Ahmad Malik and Ahmed Gani Sheikh.

Malik, active for over three decades, played a crucial role in Pakistan-supported cross-border terrorism in J&K, according to the Army.

On Thursday, the Army revealed that Malik was a significant terrorist launch commander spanning from Leepa in the north to areas in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, opposite Rajouri in the south.

Colonel Raghav, the commanding officer of Army’s 8 Rashtriya Rifles, emphasised that the neutralisation of Malik had dealt a blow to the terror infrastructure.

