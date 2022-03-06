Lt Gen Nav Kumar Khanduri reviews Tiger Division's preparedness

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 5

Lieutenant General Nav Kumar Khanduri, GOC-in-C, Western Command, today visited Tiger Division in Jammu. The Army Commander was received by Major General Manoj Tiwari, Chief of Staff, Rising Star Corps, and briefed by Major General Neeraj Gosain, GOC, Tiger Division, on the operational preparedness of the Division.

“The Army Commander also visited Balidan Stambh, Jammu, and paid homage to the bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation,” a defence spokesperson said.

The Army Commander, along with Vijaya Khanduri, Regional President of Army Wives Welfare Association, Western Command, interacted with veterans, widows and wards of ex- servicemen at Kaluchak Military Station.