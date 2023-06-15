Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai assumes Chinar Corps command

Srinagar, June 14
Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai has taken command of the strategically significant Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army, assuming responsibility for the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir.
In a ceremony held at the Chinar Corps Memorial in Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar, Lt Gen Ghai paid homage and addressed the troops, urging them to continue their unwavering dedication to pursuing peace and stability in the region.
During his address, he emphasized the importance of establishing strong connections with the local citizens and called for joint efforts towards peace and development.
Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla, who previously served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 15 Corps, has relinquished his post and been appointed as the new Master General Sustenance (MGS) at the Army Headquarters in New Delhi.
