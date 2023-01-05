Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh discuss security

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 4

Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 16 Corps, called on the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh at the police headquarters and discussed the security situation in Jammu on Wednesday.

They discussed various issues related to the overall security scenario in Jammu region, particularly in border districts, including Rajouri and Poonch. “The officers discussed the modus operandi of terrorists,” an official said.

