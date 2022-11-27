 Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews operations preparedness in Uri : The Tribune India

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews operations preparedness in Uri

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, chief of the Northern Command, visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri of North Kashmir on Saturday. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 26

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, chief of the Northern Command, visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri of North Kashmir on Saturday. He reviewed the operational preparedness of the forces deployed along the LoC and expressed confidence in their readiness.

Dwivedi interacted with Army officials and soldiers, saying the anti-infiltration grid along the LoC was strong. “Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the operational preparedness, interacted with all ranks and expressed confidence over the operational readiness and strong anti-infiltration grid,” the Army’s Northern Command said on Twitter.

On Friday, he had reviewed the operational preparedness of forces along the LoC in Gurez in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Along with Lt Gen ADS Aujla of the Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi had visited the forward areas in Corps Z on Friday where he was briefed by the local commanders on the security situation and the operational preparedness.

Lt Gen Dwivedi had recently said the Army was ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “As far as the Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the government. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it,” he had said.

