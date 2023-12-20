Lucknow lawyers bail out Kashmiri dry fruit sellers

Lucknow, December 19
In a heartwarming gesture, local lawyers bailed out a group of Kashmiri dry fruit sellers a day after they were taken into custody by the Lucknow Police. The vendors had been challaned under Section 151 CrPc for selling items on the VIP stretch between 1090 and Samta Mulak Crossing.
“Seven Kashmiri dry fruit sellers were challaned and they were at Gomti Nagar police station. They were bailed today by the group of lawyers of Tanveer Law Chambers,” said Anas Ahmad, a lawyer of the firm.
The Kashmiri vendors were rounded up during an anti-encroachment drive by the LMC. “A bail bond of Rs 50,000 was given and an undertaking was signed with them that they would not be sell at that particular place," said the lawyer.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...