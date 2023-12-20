Lucknow lawyers bail out Kashmiri dry fruit sellers

IANS

Lucknow, December 19

In a heartwarming gesture, local lawyers bailed out a group of Kashmiri dry fruit sellers a day after they were taken into custody by the Lucknow Police. The vendors had been challaned under Section 151 CrPc for selling items on the VIP stretch between 1090 and Samta Mulak Crossing.

“Seven Kashmiri dry fruit sellers were challaned and they were at Gomti Nagar police station. They were bailed today by the group of lawyers of Tanveer Law Chambers,” said Anas Ahmad, a lawyer of the firm.

The Kashmiri vendors were rounded up during an anti-encroachment drive by the LMC. “A bail bond of Rs 50,000 was given and an undertaking was signed with them that they would not be sell at that particular place," said the lawyer.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Lucknow