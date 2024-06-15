Madhya Pradesh announces Rs 1 crore for family of slain CRPF jawan

ANI

Chhindwara (MP), June 14

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday met with the family of CRPF jawan Kabir Das Uikey, who recently died during an anti-terror operation in Kathua district.

Kabir Das Uikey, a resident of Pulpuldoh village in Chhindwara, sustained critical injuries during an encounter at Saida Sukhal village on the evening of June 11. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries on June 12. During his visit, Yadav announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family and promised a government job to one of the family members.

