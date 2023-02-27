Madrasa teacher among two arrested for abduction

Jammu: Two people, including a madrasa teacher, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl. The girl, pursuing Arabic studies in the madrasa, was rescued and handed over to her family, the police said. The moulvi, Bilal Ahmad of Doda’s Bathari village, was arrested during the rescue operation in Ramban’s Ramsoo area. PTI
Eight-year-old dies as fire engulfs Kishtwar house
Jammu: An eight-year-old boy was killed when fire gutted his house in Naunatu village of Kishtwar district on Sunday. Five heads of cattle were also perished. An official said it couldn't be known what triggered the fire. The charred body of Mohammad Irfan was found in the debris. Kishtwar DC Devansh Yadav handed over a a cheque for Rs 20,000 as relief to the family.
