Madrasa teacher held for spying for Pak outfits

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 3

A madrasa teacher, who was allegedly providing information about military and police installations to Pakistan-based terror outfits, was arrested in a joint operation by the Army and police in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The suspect has been identified as Abdul Wahid of Chergi Dool. He was arrested following a joint input generated by the Kishtwar Police, 11 Rashtriya Rifles and military intelligence.

“He used to provide secret information of various police establishments and security forces to a Pakistan-based handler through various social media platforms,” said Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu. He said the cleric was working as an “enemy agent” and was booked under Section 3 of the Enemy Agents Ordinance Act. “The said person has confessed to his involvement. Some more arrests are expected,” the ADGP said.

Intelligence sources said as part of the ongoing counter-intelligence monitoring, it came to light that one person was passing information pertaining to security forces and their movement to his contact in Pakistan.

The sources said the suspect, a cleric in Madeenatul Uloom Darasgah Dadpeth, was staying with his wife and a seven-month-old child at a madrasa.

Charged under Enemy Agents law