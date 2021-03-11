Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad hands over JeM man to J&K Police

Nagpur, June 11
An alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative, who was interrogated for over two weeks by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) for reportedly conducting reconnaissance of the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan in Nagpur last year, has been handed over to the J&K Police, an official said on Saturday.
Raees Ahmed Sheikh Asadulla Sheikh (26), a resident of Awantipora in Pulwama district, has provided vital information on JeM plans to create terror in the state by targeting vital installations, the official claimed.
He is a “hybrid” militant who takes part in subversive activities of Pakistan-backed groups while leading a normal life overground, the official said, adding that carrying out reconnaissance of the RSS-linked memorial was his first “out of J&K” operation.
“Raees came here on a Delhi-Mumbai-Nagpur flight on July 13 last year. He carried out the reconnaissance on his own as the person his handler said would meet him did not do so. On July 14, Raees took an autorickshaw, reached Reshimbagh with the help of Google Map and carried out reconnaissance of Smriti Bhavan by behaving as if he was talking to someone on the phone,” he said.
“He was rebuked by his handler for the poor quality video of the memorial. However, he was unable to carry it out again, fearing police. He then went to Santra Market, returned to his hotel in the evening and left for Srinagar on July 15,” the official added.
