Maintain 50% general quota: NC leader Ruhullah to admn

Our Correspondent

srinagar, June 1

Joining the reservation debate, the National Conference leader, Aga Ruhullah, today said the administration must maintain at least 50 per cent for general category as it is vital to ensure equal opportunity and recognise talent regardless of background.

“While reservations for economically and socially backward sections promote inclusivity and addresses historical inequalities. Maintaining at least 50 per cent open merit is vital to ensure equal opportunity and recognise talent regardless of background. The balance fosters a diverse and fair society,” Aga Ruhullah, who is National Conference’s candidate for Srinagar constituency said.

On May 27, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha amended the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005, utilising the powers conferred by Section 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004. Under the amendments, changes have been made to the roster of 100 vacancies for each service, class, category, and grade in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the new amendments, the vacancies will be distributed as follows, 40 for General category, eight for Scheduled Castes, 10 for the economically weaker section, eight for Other Backward Classes, 20 for Scheduled Tribes (divided equally between two categories), four for the Line of Actual Control/International Border, and 10 for Backward Areas.

Previously, the Reservation Rules, 2005, allocated 56 out of 100 vacancies for open merit, 21 for backward areas, 10 each for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, and three for the Line of Actual Control.

Earlier the PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra had made similar demands. Taking to social media, Parra said “The new reservation policy undermines the merit and aspirations of countless intelligent students. Allocating 40 per cent of opportunities to the 70 per cent of the students erodes meritocracy. Government must reconsider this and balance all stakeholders for equitable opportunities.” Parra deleted his social media post after his party distanced from his views.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Srinagar