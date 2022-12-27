Major terror plan foiled,15-kg IED seized in Udhampur dist

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 26

The police on Monday averted a major terror attack after seizing a huge cache of ammunition from a forest area in Basantgarh of Udhampur district, officials said.

A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) weighing around 15 kg and stored in a cylindrical object, 400 gm of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges and five detonators were among the seized ammunition.

Suspect held; FIR under UAPA IED weighing around 15 kg, 400 gm RDX, seven cartridges, five detonators seized

Letter pad of Lashkar-e-Toiba and a coded sheet also found; experts analysing sheet

Suspect detained, FIR under the Explosives Act and UAPA registered at Basantgarh

The police said a letter pad of Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and a coded sheet were also found. The coded sheet was being analysed by experts, they said.

A suspect had been detained and an FIR under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act and 16, 18 and 23 of the UAPA had been registered at Basantgarh police station. The officials said a police team on patrol duty stumbled upon the consignment reportedly buried by over ground LeT workers. The police, Army and the CRPF have strengthened vigil in the UT ahead of the Republic Day.

In a related incident, an over ground worker was arrested in Poonch and a pistol and some ammunition were seized from his possession. The accused was identified as Tayab Khan of Salwa area. He was arrested during a joint operation by the police and the Army in Mendhar, which is witnessing terror activities and infiltration bids for the past some time.